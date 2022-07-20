‘You had one job’: Woman tumbles on the sand trying to capture couple’s wedding proposal

When it comes to wedding proposals, people put a lot of thought into them, not just in coming up with unique ideas but also in planning and execution. And a lot of it involves preserving the memories by capturing the moment on camera. Now, in a video going viral, it is not the romantic moment but an epic failure of the person filming it that has got everyone talking online.

In an undated video doing the rounds on the internet, a couple is seen at a beach with romantic music being played in the background to set the mood. As the man gets ready to pop the question and takes out the ring from his pocket, the woman is seen getting overjoyed and screaming in excitement. Another woman is seen in the vicinity, trying to capture the memorable moment on her phone. Only, she fails to see a rock in the sands and tumbles over.

The footage captured from a distance, probably by some passerby on the beach, shows the couple celebrating the moment and embracing each other, even as the woman with the phone is seen struggling to get back up. While the couple’s romantic event unfolds, it’s the woman’s struggle on the ground that has everybody in splits.

Her only task is to shoot the proposal… pic.twitter.com/J9oqmL01jl — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 19, 2022

Moments later, she is seen trying to call out to the couple and let them know she couldn’t get the shot. However, as the man then finally prepares to get down on one knee, the woman falls again, this time flat on the sand. While the romantic proposal unfolds, she barely manages to sit up on the beach to aim the camera at them to take a shot.

You’ve seen this but by other angle. pic.twitter.com/uObemM0ChA — ⭕️➕ (@potongkelape) July 20, 2022

The video, which has garnered over a million views so far on Twitter, left many in splits while others reacted with ‘facepalm’ emoji. Several people were left fuming and argued that this is why they need to hire a professional photographer, even as others wondered if it was real or staged.

But, I literally have tears rolling down my face. The 3rd fall is the best one.

And no it's not faked…cuz she doesn't have the body control to pull that off.

However, many were glad that at least, it was not a proposal gone wrong. Like the recent public proposals that were turned down before hundreds of people, at a stadium or a mall.