Woman trolls clothing brand after her ‘Plus size’ jacket turns out to be ‘way bigger’

While many fashion brands are turning toward an all-inclusive concept, where they try to cater for all sizes, it doesn’t always work out. So when a blogger from LA Sophia, Carter-Kahn, who promotes body positivity, received an enormous coat that she ordered from the plus-sized section of the clothing line PrettyLittleThing, she decided to call them out.

Taking to Twitter, Kahn tweeted, “The Very Rare Occasion when the plus size item you ordered online is way bigger than expected.” With the tweet, she posted a screen grab of the coat from the website as well as a picture of her wearing the same coat. It did not take long for people to notice the tweet, which went viral with over 56 thousand likes.

The Very Rare Occasion when the plus size item you ordered online is way bigger than expected pic.twitter.com/tAlk1jmeZ7 — soph (@SophiaCK) January 15, 2019

Kahn’s tweet garnered quite some attention on social media and also inspired other unhappy buyers to share their story. Moreover, many praised the blogger for calling out the brand. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

Who wore it better pic.twitter.com/sxCh3xMqKm — soph (@SophiaCK) January 15, 2019

You left your scarf at my house pic.twitter.com/4H0aO4HzA5 — Dana Hamilton (@MsDanaHamilton) January 15, 2019

….what size was this supposed to be? 😂😂 whoever made this should talk to the companies that make their XL and their 3X the same size 👀 — karli ♿️🌈 (@chronicallyKJ) January 15, 2019

Those sleeves! You could get an entire chicken in one of those pockets, should you need to. — Kat (@KatKyns) January 15, 2019