Woman trolls clothing brand after her ‘Plus size’ jacket turns out to be ‘way bigger’

Taking to Twitter, Kahn tweeted, "The Very Rare Occasion when the plus size item you ordered online is way bigger than expected." With the tweet, she posted a screen grab of the coat from the website as well as a picture of her wearing the same coat.

Kahn’s tweet garnered quite some attention on social media and also inspired other unhappy buyers to share their story.

While many fashion brands are turning toward an all-inclusive concept, where they try to cater for all sizes, it doesn’t always work out. So when a blogger from LA Sophia, Carter-Kahn, who promotes body positivity, received an enormous coat that she ordered from the plus-sized section of the clothing line PrettyLittleThing, she decided to call them out.

Kahn’s tweet garnered quite some attention on social media and also inspired other unhappy buyers to share their story. Moreover, many praised the blogger for calling out the brand. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

