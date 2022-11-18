scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Woman traverses 30,000 km across 4 continents to deliver food order from Singapore to Antarctica

Maanasa Gopal, who hails from Chennai, has documented her journey for the ‘world’s longest food delivery’.

World's longest food delivery, woman delivers food order from Singapore to Antarctica, travel, 30,000 km, Maanasa Gopal, Chennai, Food Panda Singapore, viral, trending, Indian ExpressMaanasa Gopal, who hails from Chennai, posted the video on October 5.

A lot of people are fond of ordering food online as one does not need to step out of the comfort of one’s home or office to savour beloved delicacies. However, have you ever thought of ordering food from another country? Or perhaps even another continent?

A woman has now posted a video on Instagram documenting her journey of delivering a food order from Singapore all the way to a remote part of Antarctica as she traversed more than 30,000 km across four continents to deliver the order. Maanasa Gopal, who hails from Chennai, posted the video on October 5 and it has received more than 37,000 views.

Also Read |‘The skeleton got your order’: Man completes food delivery in a spooky style ahead of Halloween

First, Gopal travelled to the German city of Hamburg and then to Buenos Aires in Argentina. Then from the city of Ushuaia, she took a flight to Antarctica. The clip shows her crossing many different terrains and walking through snow and mud to deliver the order. The woman also mentioned how the journey was carbon offset in association with green partners.

“Today, I did a special food delivery to Antarctica from Singapore ! Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at @foodpandasg to pull this off, it’s not everyday that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and 4 continents to one of the most remote places on earth! The entire journey was carbon-offset in partnership with our green partners,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

The video has piqued netizens’ interest with one user asking the biggest question of all: “What was delivered tho?” While another marvelled at the entire effort by simply saying, “Amazing”. A third user asked: “How much did they party for delivery?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 04:56:32 pm
Next Story

Malaika Arora says her OTT debut Moving In With Malaika isn’t ‘staged or scripted’, reveals being judged would earlier make her cry

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement