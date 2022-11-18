Woman traverses 30,000 km across 4 continents to deliver food order from Singapore to Antarctica

A lot of people are fond of ordering food online as one does not need to step out of the comfort of one’s home or office to savour beloved delicacies. However, have you ever thought of ordering food from another country? Or perhaps even another continent?

A woman has now posted a video on Instagram documenting her journey of delivering a food order from Singapore all the way to a remote part of Antarctica as she traversed more than 30,000 km across four continents to deliver the order. Maanasa Gopal, who hails from Chennai, posted the video on October 5 and it has received more than 37,000 views.

First, Gopal travelled to the German city of Hamburg and then to Buenos Aires in Argentina. Then from the city of Ushuaia, she took a flight to Antarctica. The clip shows her crossing many different terrains and walking through snow and mud to deliver the order. The woman also mentioned how the journey was carbon offset in association with green partners.

“Today, I did a special food delivery to Antarctica from Singapore ! Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at @foodpandasg to pull this off, it’s not everyday that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and 4 continents to one of the most remote places on earth! The entire journey was carbon-offset in partnership with our green partners,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the clip below:

The video has piqued netizens’ interest with one user asking the biggest question of all: “What was delivered tho?” While another marvelled at the entire effort by simply saying, “Amazing”. A third user asked: “How much did they party for delivery?”