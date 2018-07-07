This woman’s Tinder profile picture sparked a toilet paper debate on social media

Men approached Hana Michels to inform her that the toilet paper roll in her bathroom was placed wrong. (Source: Men approached Hana Michels to inform her that the toilet paper roll in her bathroom was placed wrong. (Source:

A woman, who posted a picture of her Tinder profile, has inadvertently started a debate over toilet paper online. Hana Michels, who is based in the US, tweeted out a funny bathroom selfie she used on a dating app. She did so to reveal that after seeing the photo, dozens of men had messaged her but for a reason that had left her quite amused. They got in touch with her, not to ask her out on a date but to inform her that the toilet paper roll, which was visible in the picture, was placed incorrectly placed on the holder.

Addressing the issue, Michels decided to post out the picture along with an explanation. “‘This is my Tinder profile. I’ve had it for a year. 23 men have contacted me to say I’m incorrect about toilet paper,” she wrote. It did not take long for people on social media to notice the tweet and give out their opinion.

This is my tinder profile. I’ve had it for a year. 23 men have contacted me to say I’m incorrect about toilet paper pic.twitter.com/uBAcQlZ34r — Hana Michels (@HanaMichels) July 2, 2018

The tweet, which received over two thousand retweets and 13 thousand likes at the time of writing, also started a debate with each giving their own inputs. While some pitched for the 30-year-old, others even posted drawing to prove her wrong. Check out some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Goddammit, you nearly killed me. I laughed so hard at that I thought lungs were coming up. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 2, 2018

Why is this not the acceptable way to have toilet paper? It’s so much easier to tear this way — Underscore “Will be @TFCon Toronto” Zeus (@UnderscoreZeus) July 2, 2018

I think its because the paper can touch the bottom of the wall where bacteria can reside. It’s probably mostly a rule for public restrooms. I always remember it from the Simpson’s when CPS tries to take the kids awayhttps://t.co/qL5jLMI69c — Saturated Jagged Vertices the 5th (@SalvadorViescaV) July 3, 2018

The definitively correct answer on the toilet paper question is this: the correct way to put the roll is the way the person who was considerate enough to replace the empty roll with a new one did it. — Tom Jones (@_TomJones) July 2, 2018

What do you have to say about this tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

