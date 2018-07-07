Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

This woman’s Tinder profile picture sparked a toilet paper debate on social media

Addressing the issue, Michels decided to post out the picture along with an explanation. "'This is my Tinder profile. I’ve had it for a year. 23 men have contacted me to say I’m incorrect about toilet paper," she wrote.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2018 5:58:16 pm
tinder, tinder funny stories, tinder profile, tinder woman bathroom profile, Men approached Hana Michels to inform her that the toilet paper roll in her bathroom was placed wrong. (Source:
Related News

A woman, who posted a picture of her Tinder profile, has inadvertently started a debate over toilet paper online. Hana Michels, who is based in the US, tweeted out a funny bathroom selfie she used on a dating app. She did so to reveal that after seeing the photo, dozens of men had messaged her but for a reason that had left her quite amused. They got in touch with her, not to ask her out on a date but to inform her that the toilet paper roll, which was visible in the picture, was placed incorrectly placed on the holder.

Addressing the issue, Michels decided to post out the picture along with an explanation. “‘This is my Tinder profile. I’ve had it for a year. 23 men have contacted me to say I’m incorrect about toilet paper,” she wrote. It did not take long for people on social media to notice the tweet and give out their opinion.

The tweet, which received over two thousand retweets and 13 thousand likes at the time of writing, also started a debate with each giving their own inputs. While some pitched for the 30-year-old, others even posted drawing to prove her wrong. Check out some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

What do you have to say about this tweet? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement