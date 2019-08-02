‘Who cares if one more light goes out’: How a Linkin Park song saved a man from committing suicide

A woman in Florida is being hailed as a hero after she stopped a man from committing suicide by reciting lyrics of popular American rock band Linkin Park. The video, released by the official Twitter handle of Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office, narrates the interaction between Cristina Settanni, a healthcare worker, and the man she spotted sitting on the cliff of a building.

“The man looked like he was ready to jump off an overpass. But a stranger stopped her car and sat with him until a deputy arrived. A lyric from the band @linkinpark, ‘May have saved the man’s life’,” read the tweet, which now has gone viral on social media, leaving many emotional.

The man looked like he was ready to jump off an overpass. But a stranger stopped her car and sat with him until a deputy arrived. A lyric from the band @linkinpark may have saved the man’s life. pic.twitter.com/2hcVsLXmCD — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 24, 2019

Settanni was on her way along the State Road 408 expressway in Orlando when she spotted a man sitting on the edge of an overpass. Though she did pass him first, she later stopped. “I stopped because I have been where he was. I know what it is like to stand on the ledge and think that is your only option,” says Settanni in the viral clip.

In the clip, Settanni shares a moment when the man moved forward. “There was a moment he moved forward, and I did kind of move towards him, like, ‘Nope, you go, I go,” she says. To comfort the man, Settanni went on to recite a song from one of her favourite bands — Linkin Park. “It’s a Linkin Park song ‘Who cares if one more light goes out, In a sky of a million stars… I do’ one person cares,” she says in the video.

After receiving an emergency call, the local deputy reached the location. “When I walked up, she had that really calm demeanour, it looked more like she was trying to help him,” said deputy Shaun Cayer in the video. The man was later pulled off from the ledge and taken to a mental healthcare facility.