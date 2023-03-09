‘My back hurts just watching that’: Woman swiftly collects oranges from racks. Watch

Some people undertake seemingly difficult tasks with such ease and finesse, which is impressive to watch. A woman has left netizens stunned as she singlehandedly collected oranges onto plastic baskets from multiple racks in motion.

The video capturing her swift working style has racked up more than six million views on Twitter. The 17-second clip shared on the Twitter page How Things Work shows her collecting oranges in plastic baskets. As one gets filled, she pushes it backwards with her leg and pulls out another basket.

Big respect, that’s not an easy job at all. Expertly done🍊👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pAg4i5L60P — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) March 7, 2023

Swiftly, she moves to the slot where the next basket gets filled. The woman’s rapid movements saves the maximum number of oranges from falling down and she is seen collecting the fruits that fall down from more than eight slots single-handedly.

“Big respect, that’s not an easy job at all. Expertly done,” read the caption of the clip. The location from the undated video was captured is unknown.

Netizens were left stunned by the way in which she worked. Many sympathised over the back pain she might suffer from and some urged for automation.

My back hurts just watching that. 😢 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 7, 2023

I feel like a couple more mechanical customizations and this could not be as back breaking — Brrrrick (@soupremebrick) March 7, 2023

My back is starting to hurt just watching them stay bent over like that.🤕 — DuckyOffy (@DuckyOffy) March 7, 2023

Exhausting labor. Can’t imagine the back pain at the end of the day. — Barbie D H (@barbiesway) March 7, 2023

A user commented, "My back hurts just watching that." Another user wrote, "This is not easy to do at all. All movement should be in good synchronisation and rhytm."

