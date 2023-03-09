scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
‘My back hurts just watching that’: Woman swiftly collects oranges from racks. Watch

The video capturing her swift working style has racked up more than six million views on Twitter

Woman collects oranges from multiple racksNetizens were left stunned by the way in which she worked.

Some people undertake seemingly difficult tasks with such ease and finesse, which is impressive to watch. A woman has left netizens stunned as she singlehandedly collected oranges onto plastic baskets from multiple racks in motion.

The video capturing her swift working style has racked up more than six million views on Twitter. The 17-second clip shared on the Twitter page How Things Work shows her collecting oranges in plastic baskets. As one gets filled, she pushes it backwards with her leg and pulls out another basket.

Swiftly, she moves to the slot where the next basket gets filled. The woman’s rapid movements saves the maximum number of oranges from falling down and she is seen collecting the fruits that fall down from more than eight slots single-handedly.

“Big respect, that’s not an easy job at all. Expertly done,” read the caption of the clip. The location from the undated video was captured is unknown.

Netizens were left stunned by the way in which she worked. Many sympathised over the back pain she might suffer from and some urged for automation.

A user commented, “My back hurts just watching that.” Another user wrote, “This is not easy to do at all. All movement should be in good synchronisation and rhytm.” A third user commented, “Exhausting labor. Can’t imagine the back pain at the end of the day.”

Similarly, a waiter stunned internet users as he carried over a dozen plates at once with ease. The video featuring his attempt went viral on social media last year. While carrying more than a dozen dishes over his shoulder, he picked up a foldable chair in his other hand and made his way through the restaurant.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 16:59 IST
Bomb kills 3, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

