Woman recreates father-daughter dance for grandma after she missed wedding, video leaves many teary-eyed

The thoughtful gesture by the newlywed pulled at many heartstrings online.

When US national Amber Rose tied the knot with one Nate Sotro in an intimate ceremony in early September, her grandmother couldn’t witness the special event due to the pandemic and her ailing condition. However, to make up for what she couldn’t experience, Rose surprised her by recreating a ceremony from her wedding, leaving everyone emotional online.

During the Christmas break, Rose surprised her grandmother in her white bridal gown as her grandma didn’t get to see her on the special day. But Rose didn’t stop at that. She also recreated the father-daughter first dance ritual for her grandma as well, making up for the lost time, leaving her delighted.

Dancing to “I loved her first” song by Heartland, Rose and her father twirled in the living room of their home as her ailing grandmother cheered and was moved to witness the precious moment.

“Since she couldn’t be at our wedding and didn’t see me in my wedding dress, my dad and I recreated our father/daughter dance in her living room,” she explained in the caption of her post adding a fair warning to all, “Grab your tissue”.

Sharing the three-minute long footage on her Instagram, she dubbed it as “the sweetest Christmas memory”. Sharing details of the day, the woman newlywed wrote: “When my grandma’s Christmas plans fell through, I was so happy that our family could be there to bring Christmas to her.”

She said it was indeed a special day for their family and each member made sure the elderly woman felt special. “While my dad @captainhookt24 cooked it up in the kitchen, my mom @pattishake helped her with a nice warm bath, my sister @itsginapina gave her a fresh manicure, and I cut her hair,” she added.

The video quickly garnered a lot of attention on social media, garnering a lot of praise for her gesture. Many felt nostalgic and commented on the post about their own grandparents and how pandemic has been extremely difficult on senior citizens.