Woman finds bullet lodged near spine 3 months after being shot, thought pain was ‘muscle cramps’

Tired of facing persistent pain over three months, Israel’s Adi Bloy decided to find the root of her muscle cramps. The CT scan, showed a metal object lodged near her spine. During the surgery, the ‘object’ turned out to be a bullet and it was revealed that she was shot three months ago at a wedding, and the bullet had been in her body all along.

Bloy was attending a close friend’s wedding in Pasgot Winery, in the West Bank, when she felt a sharp pain, The Times of Israel reported.

“In the middle of the wedding ceremony, I felt a crazy blow in my back. From my shoulders to my feet, there was crazy pain. I thought at first I pulled a muscle, I didn’t see a hole in my dress,” Bloy told Army Radio.

As the bullet pierced through her skin, she did see a bit of blood on her hand after she held the spot but only found “the tiniest scratch there”. The young woman recalled how her friends shrugged off the situation and asked her not to worry back then.

It was only after suffering from pain for three months, she requested for a CT scan that revealed a metal object stuck in her body quite close to her spine.

The doctors removed the bullet three months after she was hurt. (Source: Army Radio via glick_sh/Twitter) The doctors removed the bullet three months after she was hurt. (Source: Army Radio via glick_sh/Twitter)

The police suspect the bullet was fired by a Palestinian from the adjacent village of Mukhmas, but were unsure if on purpose or by accident.

Talking to Channel 12, Bloy revealed that after the event she did visit a doctor, who prescribed antibiotics. However, the pain persisted for month. Finally, it was only after the doctors performed a surgery to remove the foreign object they realised it was a 5.56mm bullet.

“I have back pain, neck pain. Also a kind of mental trauma,” she told the TV channel. “I’m afraid to walk down the street sometimes. You see me looking up so that nothing will fall on me from the sky,” the woman said.

Bloy is now seeking recognition as a terror victim from the National Insurance Institute and the Defense Ministry, according to local media reports.