Woman steals package from front porch, finds it full of superworms!

Stealing is not good, and a woman in Florida learnt it in the worst possible way. What is being dubbed as ‘instant karma’ online, a woman was caught on camera lifting a package from someone’s porch and it turned out to be a can of worms — literally. Now, the video is going viral and people can’t stop laughing about it.

A video recorded by a doorbell camera showed the woman using some sort of material to grab the package, which was filled with superworms, the worm-like larvae of darkling beetles. Shelly Draves from Florida uploaded the video on Facebook and said the worms are used to feed her child’s bearded drago.

“So, I hope this woman is happy to steal from others. Let’s say she got her karma today,” she wrote while sharing two screenshots of the incident.

She also had advice for the thief and added, “If you are going to follow the mail carriers and then grab packages when no one immediately retrieved them 1) make sure they do not have the RING on the doorbell and 2) check the box before you throw a bag over it and take it.”

Hoping that the thief gets arrested, she added, “I hope she got bit by a superworm.”

Draves told Newsweek the woman seemed “very unconcerned and “not nervous, as if she had done it before. But I just laughed because I knew she picked the wrong package to steal!”