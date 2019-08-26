Woman steals baby stroller from a store, leaves behind her own child

Three women were caught on camera stealing a baby stroller from a New Jersey store, Fox News reported. But their plan was foiled after one of the women left behind her own child. According to Fox News, the women were at Bambi Baby in Middletown, a city roughly 45 miles south of New York City.

Police said while two women distracted the employees the other proceeded to steal the stroller. Enelio Ortega, the owner of the store, shared the CCTV footage on Facebook. The footage shows three women entering the store with their kids. Moments later, one of the women casually folds a stroller and walks out of the store, but without the child she came with.

“What I take major offence to is the children. Don’t do that with your children,” Ortega told WCBS. “If you need to steal for a living, that’s a personal problem, that’s a personal issue. But when you bring children that have no idea what’s going on, that affected me. That’s why I’m sharing (the video) as much as possible.”

She also said that the stroller the woman stole costs $300 and the one that was kept beside the stolen one was priced at $1000. While the police arrested two of the women, they are on the lookout for the third one.