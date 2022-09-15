Woman sports ‘toy gun’, retrieves trapped savings from Lebanon bank. Watch video

As Lebanese people struggle to access their bank savings owing to strict withdrawal limits, a woman walked into a Beirut bank branch brandishing what she called a toy pistol.

Sali Hefez, who needed money for her sister’s cancer treatment, took $13,000 from her trapped savings by threatening the bank officials, according to ABC News.

A video of the incident shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the woman and some activists barging into the bank. She shows her pistol and creates ruckus. People inside the bank are seen panicking and running around.

The woman was quoted as saying by the Associated Press that she had repeatedly visited the bank to withdraw her money, but was told she would get only $200 a month in Lebanese pounds. Hafez said the toy pistol belonged to her nephew.

“I had begged the branch manager before for my money, and I told him my sister was dying, didn’t have much time left,” she told the news agency. “I reached a point where I had nothing else to lose.”

According to another customer, the woman threatened to shoot the manager and doused the bank with petrol. Everyone was left terrified after the intruders showed a lighter and threatened them. She left the place quickly after frightened bank officials gave her the money.

The woman was hailed as a hero on Lebanese social media. Millions of people in the West Asian country have been led to grim economic conditions since its cash-strapped banks imposed stringent limits on withdrawals of foreign currency in 2019, the AP reported.