This woman can speak exactly like Apple’s Siri and Twitterati debate if it’s true

A video of a woman imitating the voice of Apple’s AI assistant Siri has created quite a buzz on social media. Shared by Twitter account @Erinie_DaBest, the viral clip features an American rapper Caz showing off her Siri impression. Once shared online, the video instantly went viral with many left shocked and amused by the accuracy of the imitation.

“So last night I met the human form of Siri,” tweeted the account along with the viral footage that has over 16 million views. However, many people were also sceptical and accused the rapper of lip syncing while playing Siri in the background. But soon the rapper posted another video confirming that she could imitate the voice of Siri.

So last night I met the human form of Siri😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x3nC4XNile — єяıṅ (@Erinie_DaBest) December 22, 2018

While a majority of the people who watched the video felt that the rapper did indeed sound like Siri, however, there were others who did not think so. A few also suggested that she should take up a job at Apple. Here are some of the hilarious reaction the viral post received.

So we gon act like she wasnt lip syncing with Siri in the background — x2 (@coolbhopz) December 22, 2018

Tell her to seriously look into voice over work. Buy a decent mic and a board and get work — Bleek Gillium (@digital_crates) December 22, 2018

It’s scary how much she sounded like Siri lol — Petty Wap (@asqp_) December 22, 2018

The voice of Siri is literally a person — Richard Rodriguez (@RichardR95) December 22, 2018