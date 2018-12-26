Toggle Menu
This woman can speak exactly like Apple’s Siri and Twitterati debate if it’s truehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/woman-sounds-like-siri-viral-video-5509942/

This woman can speak exactly like Apple’s Siri and Twitterati debate if it’s true

However, many people were also sceptical and accused the rapper of lip syncing while playing Siri in the background. But soon the rapper posted another confirming that she could impersonate the voice of Siri.

siri, woman sounds like siri, woman siri viral video, rapper siri viral, viral tweet, woman sounds like siri, alexa, artificial intelligence, viral video, trending news, indian express, indian express news
While a majority of the people who watched the video felt that the rapper did indeed sound like Siri, however, there were others who did not think so.

A video of a woman imitating the voice of Apple’s AI assistant Siri has created quite a buzz on social media. Shared by Twitter account @Erinie_DaBest, the viral clip features an American rapper Caz showing off her Siri impression. Once shared online, the video instantly went viral with many left shocked and amused by the accuracy of the imitation.

“So last night I met the human form of Siri,” tweeted the account along with the viral footage that has over 16 million views. However, many people were also sceptical and accused the rapper of lip syncing while playing Siri in the background. But soon the rapper posted another video confirming that she could imitate the voice of Siri.

While a majority of the people who watched the video felt that the rapper did indeed sound like Siri, however, there were others who did not think so. A few also suggested that she should take up a job at Apple. Here are some of the hilarious reaction the viral post received.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android