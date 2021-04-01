scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Woman helps siblings find lost football, gets handwritten note and chocolates in return

According to the post, Sud had helped her neighbour’s young children find their football that went missing in her garden the week prior. And the gesture was the children’s way of showing appreciation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2021 5:46:40 pm
A woman, who helped two siblings find their lost football, was surprised with a handwritten note and chocolates. An image of the sweet gesture is now making rounds of the internet, winning hearts.

Taking to Twitter, the user named Dolly shared pictures of the surprise gift that her neighbour’s children left at her doorsteps.

The viral image features chocolates and a handwritten note, addressed to “Miss lady”. Take a look here:

The woman helped the siblings find their football that went missing in her garden a week before. And the gesture was their way of showing appreciation.

“Dear Miss Lady, thank you so much for helping us find our football in your garden last week. We needed it for an essential football match and if we couldn’t carry on playing, it would have been a catastrophe. Eternally grateful” the handwritten note read.

Since going up on Twitter, the post has managed to garner over 7 lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

