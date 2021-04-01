Woman helps siblings find lost football, gets handwritten note and chocolates in return

Since being posted on Twitter, the post has managed to garner over 7 lakh likes.

A woman, who helped two siblings find their lost football, was surprised with a handwritten note and chocolates. An image of the sweet gesture is now making rounds of the internet, winning hearts.

Taking to Twitter, the user named Dolly shared pictures of the surprise gift that her neighbour’s children left at her doorsteps.

The viral image features chocolates and a handwritten note, addressed to “Miss lady”. Take a look here:

The woman helped the siblings find their football that went missing in her garden a week before. And the gesture was their way of showing appreciation.

“Dear Miss Lady, thank you so much for helping us find our football in your garden last week. We needed it for an essential football match and if we couldn’t carry on playing, it would have been a catastrophe. Eternally grateful” the handwritten note read.

Since going up on Twitter, the post has managed to garner over 7 lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Wow amazing! Huge credit to the parents for raising wonderful human beings. — Rachida Benamar (@rachidabenamar) March 28, 2021

This is what happens when people are nice to each other, everyone wins 😊 — Neil (@neilsnds) March 29, 2021

Miss Lady, so so wholesome! Essential football match saver you! — Bex (@BexieLady) March 28, 2021

😂😂😂 Best thing I’ve seen today, this game was an emergency I tell ya Ms Lady, precious this! — ɐʇsıuuǝʇ🎾🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Chuckzw3) March 29, 2021

Has the world still got a place for such kids ? — Kayonga wilbur (@KayongaWilbur) March 30, 2021

You’ll have to change your Twitter name to Miss Lady to mark this utterly adorable moment 😁 — Dr Richard Ceann (@dr_richardceann) March 28, 2021