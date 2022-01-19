‘Loud and proud’: Woman ‘shocked’ after boss’ support on her tattoos

As the debate around what should be a “professional look” continues, a US woman’s post about her new boss’ response to her tattoos is grabbing headlines.

Despite the stigma around getting inked in the professional world, Jessica Leonard’s corporate headshot on her LinkedIn profile showing off her tattoos has gone viral. She shared two photos on the professional networking platform—one in a suit that covered her tattoos and the other in a sleeveless dress with arms full of body art.

Leonard, who recently started a new position at the Cleveland-based private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners, said she needed a new professional photograph for a bio on their website.

“I was cautious but asked our Managing Partner if he was comfortable with me getting a photo taken sans jacket for my personal use on LinkedIn, but that we’d use one with the jacket for our website,” she wrote in her now-viral post with more than 31,000 reactions.

Her new boss’ reply came as a surprise. “Let’s roll with the tattoos in both! Loud and proud!” the boss told her.

Leonard said his response left her “shocked” after being used to negative comments for being inked. “Ironically, most of the negative feedback I’ve received has been from female leaders who I looked to as mentors,” she said.

The management specialist said she had grown accustomed to wearing long sleeves even in summer and using her hair to cover a small tattoo behind her ear. As a person who loves body art, Leonard added she has been controlling her urge to get more tattoos fearing that she will have to be on the guard always.

However, her recent experience changed her views.

Expressing her gratitude, she said people will sometimes come across bosses who will help them to be comfortable in their own skin. “Those leaders who have recognised that whether I’m in the jacket or not, I’m the same person, the same business professional…a female leader who will most certainly be taken seriously,” she added.