Sunday, February 02, 2020
Woman shares video from last chemo session, becomes Twitter star overnight

Katy, who was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer took to social media just to mark the end of the painful experience of chemotherapy and it quickly resonated with many online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 2, 2020 10:23:40 pm
Katy’s last chemo session tweet inspired many to share their cancer stories online.

Battling cancer is not easy and very few people live to tell the joy of defeating it following exhausting and grueling chemotherapy sessions. One such survivor was excited to share the news of her last chemo session online with “everyone”. Well, by everyone, she meant her 12 followers on Twitter.

Little did she know that the tweet will not only reach those dozen people but thousands more online, who not only congratulated her but even inspired many other cancer survivors.

Mother of two Katy Helend from UK recently shared a small video from her final chemo session and said, “I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my final chemo session and I want to tell everyone (well 12 people at least!”

Katy, who was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer, took to social media just to mark the end of the painful experience of chemotherapy and it quickly resonated with many online.

From fellow cancer patients to families of those affected, many took to sharing their stories as well. And before she knew it, the tweet went viral, with over 9 lakh likes and nearly 1 lakh retweets. The video has racked up 10 million views.

Katy said she didn’t expect the tweet to go viral, let alone being called an “inspiration” to many cancer patients. As the tweet went viral, she gained over 30,000 followers in just two days. Thanking people for all the love and overwhelming response she said, “Let’s all talk about cancer, celebrate success and fight together!”

As her tweet went viral, Katy has gained a whopping number of followers and it’s only increasing.

