Woman shares video from last chemo session, becomes Twitter star overnight

Battling cancer is not easy and very few people live to tell the joy of defeating it following exhausting and grueling chemotherapy sessions. One such survivor was excited to share the news of her last chemo session online with “everyone”. Well, by everyone, she meant her 12 followers on Twitter.

Little did she know that the tweet will not only reach those dozen people but thousands more online, who not only congratulated her but even inspired many other cancer survivors.

Mother of two Katy Helend from UK recently shared a small video from her final chemo session and said, “I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my final chemo session and I want to tell everyone (well 12 people at least!”

I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my final chemo session and I want to tell everyone (well 12 people at least! 😉) pic.twitter.com/jFXyZ1bIpF — honeybunny (@katyhelend) January 30, 2020

Katy, who was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer, took to social media just to mark the end of the painful experience of chemotherapy and it quickly resonated with many online.

From fellow cancer patients to families of those affected, many took to sharing their stories as well. And before she knew it, the tweet went viral, with over 9 lakh likes and nearly 1 lakh retweets. The video has racked up 10 million views.

It looks like you are closer to telling a half-million people, not 12, and we’re all cheering for you. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) February 1, 2020

Me too! Yesterday was my last chemo! Congratulations and all the best for your journey xxx pic.twitter.com/BPiMbPABa0 — Melwyn Le Comte (@mellecomte) January 31, 2020

I know the feeling. After stage 3B, I had 9 months of Chemo and 6 weeks of Radiation. That was 31 years ago. You have a whole life to live. Focus on your next chapters. And you have another follower. — Stu Dekker (@StuartJDekker) February 1, 2020

Yay! Here’s wishing you a complete recovery from that nasty disease! — Diane (@boontondi) February 1, 2020

Bravo, good for you. I will pray that you continue into full remission and complete recovery. May God bless you and keep you. — Fin 🦊 (@phyncerberus) January 31, 2020

Sending you purrs and hugs!

❤️🐾Ella Fitzgerald and Charlie Parker pic.twitter.com/iXDKrmwR9C — Three Jazz Cats in one house (@3JazzCats) January 31, 2020

My amazing hubby did the same, raising over £4,500 – we were baldies together. His grew back first though! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zcB7KFvmkA — honeybunny (@katyhelend) January 31, 2020

I rang the dr the day after we got back from Orlando to initially check out my lump. I was sat in her room 20 mins later (the NHS is amazing! 👏) and it has been a rollercoaster since. I’m working on some better coasters again after the all clear! pic.twitter.com/xxGC8PinL8 — honeybunny (@katyhelend) February 1, 2020

Katy said she didn’t expect the tweet to go viral, let alone being called an “inspiration” to many cancer patients. As the tweet went viral, she gained over 30,000 followers in just two days. Thanking people for all the love and overwhelming response she said, “Let’s all talk about cancer, celebrate success and fight together!”

I cannot express how amazing the whole thing has been. Feeling so loved. Let’s all talk about cancer, celebrate success and fight together! https://t.co/bthxQpbBvA — honeybunny (@katyhelend) February 1, 2020

As her tweet went viral, Katy has gained a whopping number of followers and it’s only increasing.

