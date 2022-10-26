Woman shares son’s pandemic poems to floor netizens

Children have a habit of being clear and concise in their writing instead of beating around the bush. Sometimes what they write can still sound profound to adults. Something similar happened when a woman shared the poems written by her son when he was in the second grade during the days of online learning two years ago.

A Twitter account named @grubreport posted photos of her son’s poems in his own handwriting. “I think I had an idea for a poem. But now it is out of my mind and wandering around the house somewhere,” he wrote in the first poem.

In another hilarious poem that he gifted to his mother on Mother’s Day, he wrote, “You are beautiful like a rose on a stem with thorns. Because sometimes you get angry.”

In another poem, the kid expressed his feelings after taking a bath. “And here’s the one I want to call “Ode to Post-Bath”,” the woman posted. “I am going to dry myself in the warmth and the shape of the light,” he wrote and also drew some doodles. “4th grader wrote this during distance learning two years ago,” says the caption.

See the post below:

4th grader wrote this during distance learning two years ago. pic.twitter.com/GMKrzo6Vb2 — StePHANTOM 👻 BOOcianovic (@grubreport) October 25, 2022

He followed with this one for me on Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/YnMh1i8U23 — StePHANTOM 👻 BOOcianovic (@grubreport) October 25, 2022

And here’s the one I want to call “Ode to Post-Bath”: pic.twitter.com/Hig5FpBtgL — StePHANTOM 👻 BOOcianovic (@grubreport) October 25, 2022

Posted Wednesday, the thread has received more than 25,000 likes so far and netizens loved the simplicity and thoughts of the child.

“Double whoa. Amazing kiddo,” commented a Twitter user. “Please publish! I need this book,” wrote another.

“I teach AP literature and think these are beautiful examples of poetry & metaphor specifically — simple and precise. May I share some of these with my students some time?” posted another user.

The woman replying to the user said, “Oh, I’d love that. Yes. He was in 2nd grade when he wrote them and totally frustrated by poetry.”