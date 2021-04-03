scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Woman shares picture of whale she spotted from plane, leaves netizens perplexed

As the tweet created a huge buzz online, the woman came forward to clarify that she wasn't flying on a commercial plane but on a "puddle jumper".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2021 7:34:42 pm
whale from plane, woman spots whale from plane, California woman see whale from flight, santa barbara canal whale spotting, viral tweets, indian express, odd newsAs the tweet is going viral the photo has started a debate online.

Peeking out from an airplane window seat could be a rewarding experience. While most marvel at stunning bird’s-eye views of landscapes, a woman managed to capture a rare sight: a whale!

While flying over the Santa Barbara Channel, Twitter user Jasmine Childress spotted the unusual sight and took a snapshot. Only upon zooming in that she realised she had captured a whale in the frame. Jasmine, who is a PhD scholar at the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology (EEMB) at the University of California, couldn’t contain her excitement and shared the images on the microblogging site.

“I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE”, she wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet subsequently gained a lot of traction on the platform. While many expressed astonishment and said they wish to have a similar experience someday, others voiced their disbelief. Some users also responded to the tweet with hilarious memes.

Some users also raised questions about its authenticity. The woman subsequently clarified that the picture was not taken from a commercial flight as many suspected it was “impossible” to spot it from such a distance.

“I was in a puddle jumper much lower than commercial flights (with one other person + distance + masks!)” she wrote, adding that she is pretty sure it’s a grey whale unlike a blue whale, which some had suggested.

What do you think?

