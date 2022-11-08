Woman shares meaning of her tattoo paying homage to her dog, leaves netizens emotional

People and their pet dogs share one of the most loving and purest bonds ever. When their beloved pet passes away, it leaves a void in their life. To pay homage to her pet, a woman shared how she got a tattoo that reminded her of her pet dog.

The video of the woman was posted on Twitter by a user named Matt. The woman got lines tattooed on her ears and they do not match with one going upwards and the other in the opposite direction. Then she explained the meaning behind her tattoo.

The clip then shows her pet dog whose ears did not match with one standing upright and the other flopping down. She got the tattoo to match her ears and now felt like a part of her dog is with her forever even though she is gone. The caption of the video says, “Alright well i’m going to cry for about a week.”

Watch the video below:

alright well i’m going to cry for about a week pic.twitter.com/NwJYFInVqz — matt (@dogfather) November 6, 2022

Posted Sunday, the clip has received more than 5.81 lakh views. It struck a chord with netizens who loved the woman’s gesture and many posted photos of their pet dogs who had passed away.

“My dude Spencer is going strong but I still got him tattooed,” shared a Twitter user.

My dude Spencer is going strong but I still got him tattooed. pic.twitter.com/Q61EJHL9z4 — Briowa (@Briowa) November 7, 2022

“My Dobie’s ears were not perfect either. She is gone as well. I miss her everyday,” shared another user also posting a picture of their dog.

My Dobie’s ears were not perfect either. She is gone as well 😢😢😢 I miss her everyday. pic.twitter.com/tYovDdjQxZ — Brandon (@SFMYSKY) November 7, 2022

I just lost my Burt 10/14. 💔 Sad doesn’t begin to discribe the loss. Hug your fur babies tight. pic.twitter.com/2Ou5wjwxTM — Courtney Martin (@thesmartsilkie) November 6, 2022

“One of those tweets I’m simultaneously glad I saw and also wish I never saw. Beautiful and sad. Dogs are God’s Best Work. PERIOD,” said another one. “Such love… animals are a beautiful gift…. And that is so touching! Beautiful meaningful tattoos,” wrote yet another.