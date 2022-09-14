Watch: Woman shares how two neighbourhood boys sneakily listen to her playing the piano

When people sing or play a musical instrument, they appreciate it if they have an audience. The size of the audience doesn’t matter and even a little applause can be very motivating. In a wholesome video posted on Instagram, a piano player shared how two neighbourhood boys sneaked into her home to listen to her play.

Kellyann from Florida shared a video that showed two boys from her neighbourhood peeking from a window as they loved to listen to her piano practice sessions. “No one cares that you play piano, like really no one cares,” says a text insert on the video. Then it shows CCTV footage of the two boys standing at the window as they listen to her playing the piano.

Posted on August 27, the video has received more than 1.9 million views, making it viral. “An audience of two is better than an audience of none,” she wrote in the caption. She also explained that the boys did not come unannounced as she could hear them from the street. She also said that she opened the blinds and front door so they could hear her better.

Watch the video below:

“I used to listen to my next door neighbor play the bass Guitaur like this. It was the highlight of my day,” commented an Instagram user. “Brought tears. I play the piano and this is the kinda motivation every person needs,” wrote another. “This is one of the biggest compliments you can get from children,” said a third. “I’m sorry people took such a precious and inocent moment and turned into something bad in some comments. This is so pure and beautiful, I hope you inspire them to play some instrument as well,” another person said.