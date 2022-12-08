Woman shares how her daughter’s football team of Muslim players humbled their cocky opponents

Football is a team sport and to win, it is important for all the players to co-ordinate well with each other and play as a team. In a story that would make you feel like it belongs to a film, a sports journalist shared on Twitter how her 20-year-old daughter, who plays for an amateur football team that consists of black or brown Muslim women, mostly in hijabs, beat their cocky opponents and proved their assumptions wrong.

Since the players don’t look too “professional”, other teams often have a misconception regarding them, the woman named Shireen Ahmed shared. However, her daughter’s team have been breaking stereotypes as she shared an interesting anecdote from their match.

She shared that her daughter, 20, has been playing football for 15 years. She joined a team of good friends for playing six-a-side football for an indoor season. She shared that all her friends played competitive soccer while some wear hijab and some don’t. She said they are at the top of their tier and their age ranges from 20-27.

Ahmed wrote how she went to watch them play last night but when she got there, she heard the other group of spectators laughing. “This will be easy…” I heard them say. I stayed quiet. Yes, shocking. I knew,” she wrote.

My daughter (20) has been playing football for 15 years. She joined a team of good friends – 6 v 6 – for the indoor season.

Her entire team is Black and Brown Muslim women. All of them played competitive soccer. Some wear hijab some don’t. They are a VERY good team. — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) December 7, 2022

Then the match started and the team started passing the ball around quickly and constantly. They scored first and the other team was trying to cover but it is tough to defend against perfect passing, she said. The other team then made it 1-1.

However, at halftime it was 4-1 for us, she said and the other team got increasingly aggravated and very rough. After the fifth goal, the other team got frustrated and their behaviour turned bad with lot of pushing and shoving. “I heard one of the other teams’ players say “What the hell is happening? We should be creaming them!” she said in another tweet.

“And there it is. Our team had very skilled, very well-trained players. All of whom don’t fit the mould of what a player looks like. My daughter was happy (despite letting a goal in) and her energy was affecting her opponents. Their faces were so mad and I know that look. It’s the look you get when you destroy people with entitlement and with assumptions.

“The match ended 6-1 for us but not before there was very aggressive behaviour and the ref didn’t call anything. Our team does not rely on bulldozing but we don’t back down either. One of the hijabi Moms looked at me and said: “It’s hard to lose to oppressed women, you know!” she concluded the story.

Since being shared on Twitter, the thread has more than 19,000 likes.

“Love everything about this thread and have personally experienced very similar hostility, assumptions and belittling on the field while playing in hijab, only to continue playing with grace, crushing them and walking out laughing,” a user commented. “Goes to show, you should never make assumptions about an opponent!” said another.