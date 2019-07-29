The internet’s cracking up about this woman’s bathing ‘hack’ to prevent getting soap in eyes

A woman has gone the extra mile to prevent getting soap in her eyes while showering and the internet is now cracking up. Twitter user Sarah Schauer revealed her sister’s new life ‘hack’ to prevent soap from getting in her eyes while showering, and the internet is loving it.

In the caption she wrote, “Just found out my sister wears goggles in the shower and she doesn’t know why I’m freaking out”.

While the internet is replete with life hack posts, Schauer confirmed that her sister was not trying to protect makeup and just wanted to prevent soap from going in her eyes while showering.

Just found out my sister wears goggles in the shower and she doesn’t know why I’m freaking out pic.twitter.com/Kno13Qu16o — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) July 27, 2019

While many called it a “silly” move, others said they could relate with it as they have tried similar things to protect their make up being washed off.

IV done that after getting my eyelashes done — ♕ Miicha ❌ wake up🌛🌝🌜♕ ⛧ (@michamontaz) July 27, 2019

When I finally get lash extensions, I want them so long & dramatic that I can legit fly away…so that means I’m gonna need these: pic.twitter.com/sJGP5QfF0n — KiMBERLYCAROLiNE (@heckyessitskc) July 28, 2019

how hard does she shower oh god — Josh (@joshhuels_) July 28, 2019

Does she wear fins in the bathtub? — vox_populi 🐀🔨 (@vp1683) July 28, 2019

There’s already an old meme of this, so not too unexpected that others wear goggles in the shower too. It’s weird, but not crazy. pic.twitter.com/052QaPPXS0 — Todd Strickland (@CHEEZYSPAM) July 28, 2019

I’m tempted to ask what the reasons were but I’m also afraid. — Sab (@Fruitysab) July 28, 2019

either she has eyelash extensions or she’s clinically insane — 𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔦 (@torihindman) July 27, 2019

like every time? — Bahíyyih (@BahiyyihLindsey) July 27, 2019