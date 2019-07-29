Toggle Menu
The internet's cracking up about this woman's bathing 'hack' to prevent getting soap in eyes

Twitter user Sarah Schauer revealed her sister's new life 'hack' to prevent soap from getting in her eyes while showering, and the internet is loving it.

A woman has gone the extra mile to prevent getting soap in her eyes while showering and the internet is now cracking up. Twitter user Sarah Schauer revealed her sister’s new life ‘hack’ to prevent soap from getting in her eyes while showering, and the internet is loving it.

In the caption she wrote, “Just found out my sister wears goggles in the shower and she doesn’t know why I’m freaking out”.

While the internet is replete with life hack posts, Schauer confirmed that her sister was not trying to protect makeup and just wanted to prevent soap from going in her eyes while showering.

While many called it a “silly” move, others said they could relate with it as they have tried similar things to protect their make up being washed off.

