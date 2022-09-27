US woman prints out her resume on cake and sends it to Nike party, goes viral

It’s a highly competitive job market out there, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic hardly having been kind to most businesses, so it’s not surprising that many come up with creative ways to get noticed by potential employers.

Earlier this month, Valiant Labs, a business incubator of Nike, was celebrating its annual Just Do It (JDI) Day, an extravagant employee-focused event, when a resident of North Carolina in the USA decided the time was right to send them her resume – in the form of a cake!

So, Karly Pavlinac Blackburn literally sent over a cake to the Nike headquarters in Oregon with her resume printed on it. Explaining how she went about sending it all the way from North Carolina to Oregon, roughly over 4,400 km, Blackburn said it was made possible by Denise Baldwin, an Instacart driver, who made sure that the cake reached the right hands.

In a LinkedIn post, she elaborated, “Denise navigated the Nike campus, all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other.” She also added, “When Denise was asked to leave the cake on the table at the front desk she said, “no, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person.”

Blackburn’s LinkedIn post has gone viral, with over one lakh reactions to it already and over 4,000 comments. While many applauded her creativity, others critiqued her move as “gimmicky”.

In an update on the professional networking platform, Blackburn later wrote that she “talked to some people at Nike” but is yet to receive a job offer.