Woman sends edited photo of flat tyre to escape work, has social media in splits

The co-worker sharing the image online asked people to zoom in to see what had happened, but Tweeple said it was evident even from just one glance. The co-worker sharing the image online asked people to zoom in to see what had happened, but Tweeple said it was evident even from just one glance.

A woman’s attempt to convince her boss that she couldn’t get in to work because she had a flat tyre ended badly, with the image making her a laughing stock on social media.

The attempt backfired because neither the wheel nor the nail in the picture looked authentic. It sparked theories on social media that the woman was in such a rush that she took the first images of a tyre and a nail that she found on the internet and put them together.

A co-worker of the woman shared the image on Twitter:

my coworker called in (yet again) and said she had a nail on her tire that caused her to have a flat. i need everyone to stop what they’re doing and ZOOM IN TO THE NAIL IN THE PICTURE SHE SENT MY BOSS pic.twitter.com/4NcJGuvF4F — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

While the original got plenty of laughs on the social media, others helpfully posted images of what tyres punctured by nails actually look like. Then came other edited images that people suggested could have been sent instead.

Nailed it.😏 — Adobe (@Adobe) January 9, 2020

That’s amazing🏆🏆 Why even send the picture? Are you that well know for lying that you needed to send a picture for “proof”??😂😂 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 9, 2020

Here’s an actual picture you can use next time pic.twitter.com/v0QqrymGUc — 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙱𝚘𝚒 (@SamuelJarman) January 9, 2020

adding to the thread: if anybody needs this picture for work or something feel free to use it :) a truck wheel weight busted my tire over the summer pic.twitter.com/QFAcWoACN6 — sydni (@sydwoe) January 9, 2020

If you got a black car just throw thus in for a lil razzle dazzle pic.twitter.com/GcqJUVkSiF — Marcia 𝐿𝒶 𝒩𝑒𝑔𝓇𝒶 (@MarciaLaRein) January 9, 2020

just adding to the thread, y’all can use this to spice things up pic.twitter.com/vhmk6GWNfR — ju$tin (@JustinBroski2) January 9, 2020

This what the construction workers did to my neighbor car if anyone needs it pic.twitter.com/jQJx86Z5nT — Ybrag Or Nothing (@Jrodwithdadash) January 9, 2020

Dear boss, my car won’t start. I think the carburetta is flooded. pic.twitter.com/ecP5q2tEAY — Fudbucket (@Honetmonster) January 9, 2020

Yep. That’s what happens when you drive through construction zones in Toon Town. — Brad (@nukulartek) January 9, 2020

This would have been more believable! pic.twitter.com/IqJ5w4b0Aq — Gillis J (@6thelementearth) January 9, 2020

Shoulda just gone with marshmallow man invasion. pic.twitter.com/9R1svlTsfZ — Stay Puft (@staypuft) January 9, 2020

Right? We googled it and it was the first picture to pull up when you type in “nail in tire” lol — syd the kid (@sydneyywhitson) January 8, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd