Woman sends angry email to company over bridal gown, their reply has internet in splits

As many commented that 'this could be them totally", the woman added: "May your wedding 'disasters' be simple fixes or at least one day hysterical in retrospect too."

Healthcare professional Aubrey Deux from Louisville, shared on social media how she was very upset after receiving her bridal gown because it looked nothing like the photo she had seen while ordering it. However, the bridal gown maker’s reply had people on social media in splits.

“Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company wanting to return it. I took pictures of me in the dress telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered,” Deux wrote on Facebook.

She shot off an angry letter to the company only to get a reply that she had worn the dress inside out.

“Well, today I received this response from the company ‘you put the dress on inside out, please put it on the right way’,” she wrote.

“Who knew that they shipped wedding dresses inside out? …the dress actually turned out beautiful,” she said after trying it for the second time.

The email by the bridal gown company shared by the bride.

“Sometimes it doesn’t matter how much school we put behind us… we’re still going to lack common sense , like how to put clothes on properly,” she wrote in her post.

The images she shared have since been widely shared on social media.

The dress as seen while ordering online, and how the woman tried it after it had arrived.

Deux later edited her original post to explain why the error took place. She blamed “no sleep (16-24 hour shifts for a living ), finals week, in a rush between jobs, skepticism with the company” among other reasons.

She said that the pandemic had affected her wedding plans and she was angry over having to order her dress online because local shops were shut.

She also said she had no idea about fashion or shipping measures for formal dresses since she wore “scrubs and tactical boots for a living”.

Many empathised with her saying it could have happened with them as well.

