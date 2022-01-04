‘You maybe the king of jungle but…’: Woman seen carrying lion in arms, video leads to a joke galore

Not everything we happen to watch online can be trusted, especially if something is as unbelievable as a woman walking down the street carrying a lion! However, in this case, despite the bafflement it caused netizens, the video turned out to be genuine.

In the video, a young woman wearing a hijab was seen carrying a lioness down the street. Although the animal look pretty miffed, the woman seemed quite unfazed, as she held on to the big cat.

Although it started circulating widely across social media sites, many raised question about its authenticity, as the footage wasn’t very clear, and there were also jokes galore.

However, the footage appeared to be a genuine and was snipped from a video that was taken in the Sabahiya district of Kuwait on January 1, 2022. According to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anba, the lioness in the video was being kept as a pet by the woman and her father seen in the clip. The footage was capture after the exotic pet escaped their home, terrifying residents as it wandered the streets.

Environmental police reached the scene and helped the girl, who was later found to be the lion’s owner, contain the big cat and return it to captivity, Al Arabiya reported.

While it maybe extremely dangerous to hold a lion in your arms, most importantly when it’s agitated, many speculated that it might be just a cub and opined that often such exotic pets are declawed and defanged, so it might seem plausible. Nonetheless, many also got confused and thought it was a cougar or mountain lion at first.

Even though people were surprised, it didn’t stop them for cracking plenty of jokes online.

