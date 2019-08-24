Woman seeks divorce from husband for suffocating her with ‘extreme love’, netizens react

A married woman sought divorce from her husband for suffocating her with his “extreme love”, reported New York Post.

In a Shariah court in Fujairah, the unnamed woman sought divorce from her husband of one year due to his overwhelming adoration for her.

According to the New York Post, she griped to the court saying she was feeling choked by his extreme love and affection while claiming that her husband’s kindness turned her life into “hell”.

She also said that she longed for marital conflict. “I long for one day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts,” the woman reportedly said. “I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life of obedience,” she added.

The case, however, was reportedly adjourned so the couple could reconcile after her husband pleaded with the judge.

“It’s not fair to judge a marriage from the first year, and everybody learns from their mistakes,” her husband reportedly said.

Netizens all over took to Twitter to react to the bizarre news. Here are some reactions:

He’s submissive and she wants dominant … https://t.co/8Q4tghmkwU — TeasePrincess (@tweetinghottie) August 23, 2019

United Arab Emirates woman seeks divorce over husband’s ‘extreme love’ https://t.co/KG6F3w3uSx – she wanted a divorce because he was too nice… ?? pic.twitter.com/yD0nFXP3F6 — Melissa Pedersen (@MelissaPederse) August 23, 2019