‘Proposal gone wrong’: Man goes down on one knee in front of a packed stadium, woman runs away

Most associate romance with dreamy wedding proposals, but things didn’t go as planned for a man in the US as he went down on one knee to propose to the woman he loved. After he decided to pop the question in a packed stadium, the woman was seen sprinting away after turning him down. Now, the embarrassing moment has gone viral.

The crazy incident happened recently at Polar Park, a baseball park in Worcester, Massachusetts. To make matters worse, it was also shared on Instagram. “The scene from Worcester is a tough one,” WTW Mass admins wrote while sharing the clip.

The moment, which was caught on camera at a Worcester Red Sox game, showed a woman in shock after seeing the man with the ring. She shook her head no and dashed up the stadium stairs — leaving him stupefied.

Watch the video here:

As the clip went viral, it started a heated debate online with some commentators and sports experts wondering: “Was this guy actually rejected, or was this a stunt?”

However, Steven Wooster, a fan who said he was at the game, told the radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub that he thought the scene was “real” because of the way the man reacted. “The woman was horrified after the proposal. She ran up the stairs. The gentleman ran after her with two of his buddies,” he recalled. Wooster added: “I saw the whole thing. It was horrifying.”

As the video went viral, it left netizens divided online. While most felt sorry for the man, others said the woman had the right to say no. Many also said that public proposals add immense pressure on the girl, and such events should be done in private. However, others argued that she could have said yes at the stadium to save him from public humiliations.