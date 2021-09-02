Watch: Woman reveals to parents she is a stripper through PowerPoint presentation

PowerPoint presentations often come in handy when one wants to elaborate upon a topic. Recently, a woman from Portland decided to put together an unusual presentation to reveal to her parents that she is a stripper.

The video was originally posted by the woman’s sister on TikTok, where it received over 2 million views and soon gained traction on other social media platforms.

In the video, the woman explains to her parents that she is going to reveal a big secret and then assures them that she is in no danger before starting the presentation. Her parents chuckle occasionally as she goes through various slides leading to the ultimate revelation.

A slide from her presentation read, “I’m a stripper. As in I pole dance at a strip club and I love it!” She even included a slide with frequently asked questions (FAQs) and explained why she took up this job, how she is staying safe and that she is paying her taxes too.

At the end of the presentation, both the parents clapped for their daughter and the mother even high-fived her, appreciating her for being “forthright” and sharing her life with them.