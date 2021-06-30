‘Some heroes wear heals’: Watch woman rescue dogs wandering in heavy traffic

Many took to the comment section of the video, lauding the woman for her kind-hearted gesture.

Not all heroes wear capes and this heartwarming video proves just that. A woman was seen rescuing dogs from a busy street around heavy traffic and the video of it is now making rounds on the internet.

The undated video, which was initially shared on Instagram by user Brian Mogg starts with vehicles waiting for the signal to turn green. As the video progresses, a woman can be seen getting out of her black SUV to save three dogs that were wandering through the traffic.

The woman opens the door and boot of the car for the dogs to hop in. Despite the signal changing to green and the traffic moving, several others joined her to help the dogs get in.

Watch the video here:

The video, which presumably was captured by a person from the car behind the woman’s SUV, received plenty of love from netizens. Many took to the comment section of the video, lauding the woman for her kind-hearted gesture.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Back in 2020, Kathleen Rice, a Democratic representative from Long Island, won praise online after a video of her stopping traffic to help a duck and her ducklings cross a busy road in New York went viral on the internet. The video delighted many who lauded the 55-year-old for her heart-warming gesture.