Woman recreates daughter’s dramatic portrait with makeup, picture goes viral

In the painting which the woman’s daughter Mia drew 10 years ago, the mother is drawn with sunny yellow hair and big blue eyes. (Picture credit: Reddit/ 10fletcher) In the painting which the woman’s daughter Mia drew 10 years ago, the mother is drawn with sunny yellow hair and big blue eyes. (Picture credit: Reddit/ 10fletcher)

A woman decided to celebrate her daughter’s artistic attempts by recreating her portraits with makeup. Reddit user 10fletcher recreated her daughter’s childhood drawing and posted it on social media for her followers to admire, and the picture has been viral since.

Sharing the recreated look on Reddit, the mom joked that she “still looks the same”. ‘My kid did this portrait of me over 10 years ago. I still look the same, IMO,’ 10fletcher wrote on Reddit, posting an image comparing the two side-by-side.

To mimic the painting, the mother has used eyeliner for her eyelashes and overdrawn her eyebrows. The image, which delighted Reddit users, garnered over 120,000 reactions with almost 1000 people commenting on it. Take a look at some reactions here:

