Woman quits 6-figure corporate job to become waitress at 33: ‘Never been healthier’

A woman has gone viral after revealing that leaving behind a high-paying corporate career to become a waitress at the age of 33 transformed her health. In an Instagram post, Sarame Cornish said years of workplace stress had left her battling severe digestive issues, but the symptoms disappeared soon after she quit her desk job.

Recalling the final months of her corporate role, Cornish said she underwent extensive medical tests in search of an explanation for her worsening condition. “The last 6 months of my corporate job I was on diet of air & leaves while undergoing every test under the sun with a gastrointestinal specialist to figure out what was causing my severe IBS,” she wrote. “Turns out it was just stress and every single symptom went away as soon as I quit. Never been healthier.”