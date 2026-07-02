Woman quits 6-figure corporate job to become waitress at 33: ‘Never been healthier’

A woman has gone viral after revealing that leaving behind a high-paying corporate career to become a waitress at the age of 33 transformed her health. In an Instagram post, Sarame Cornish said years of workplace stress had left her battling severe digestive issues, but the symptoms disappeared soon after she quit her desk job.
Recalling the final months of her corporate role, Cornish said she underwent extensive medical tests in search of an explanation for her worsening condition. “The last 6 months of my corporate job I was on diet of air & leaves while undergoing every test under the sun with a gastrointestinal specialist to figure out what was causing my severe IBS,” she wrote. “Turns out it was just stress and every single symptom went away as soon as I quit. Never been healthier.”
The video accompanying her post begins with the message: “I gave up a 6 figure salary to work as a waitress at 33… and will literally mop this floor for the rest of my life if it means I never have another stress related IBS symptom again. HEALTH IS WEALTH.” It then shows her happily mopping the restaurant floor, smiling throughout.
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Her story quickly struck a chord online, with many people sharing similar experiences of walking away from stressful careers in favour of jobs that improved their well-being.
An Instagram user commented, “Girl do your thing! Job titles mean nothing—as long as you’re happy & healthy!”
Another wrote, “I can relate this this 100%! I gave up my full time job working in the Emergency Department as a nurse last year and now I do lashes and Botox for work and I feel 10x more happier and healthier.”
A third user commented, “Spent 12 years in stressful office jobs having constant panic attacks, stress & anxiety. It was ruining my life. Now I work in a small warehouse & feel fantastic!”
Echoing the sentiment, another commenter added, “I can relate so much! I moved from corporate and worked in hospitality, jumped between multiple industries. You got to at least try and if it didn’t work out, not the end of the world. Move one and try something new! Well done on trusting your guts and not the masses.”