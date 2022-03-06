‘It’s hauntingly beautiful’: Woman plays ‘What a wonderful world’ as people flee Ukraine

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a video of a pianist playing What a Wonderful World while residents of the war-torn country throng a railway station in Lviv to flee the invasion has gone viral.

As people flock to the station, a young woman can be seen playing the piano in the video. As she plays the song, a woman with a baby in a pram stops to listen to her and another captures the scene, smiling and talking to another person in the video.

Reuters‘ special correspondent Andrew RC Marshall shared the video on Twitter. The 41-second clip has been viewed more than 2 million times so far.

Watch the video:

Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Xm5itr8jl7 — Andrew RC Marshall (@Journotopia) March 5, 2022

“Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful,” read the caption of the tweet.

The clip left netizens emotional. “Her beautiful playing of “What a wonderful world ” Ukraine #Lviv put me to #tears! [HT lyse] I know it is near impossible (NOT impossible) but I wonder if there is video interview of the pianist? I 4one would #LOVE to interview her & chat,” commented a user.

Her beautiful playing of "What a wonderful world " 🎼🎶#Ukraine 🎹 #Lviv put me to #tears😭💔! [HT lyse] I know it is near impossible (NOT impossible) but I wonder if there is video interview of the pianist? I 4one would #LOVE to interview her & chat.😭💔 https://t.co/axLwQ05761 — Kempton"#VaccinEquity#StandWithUkraine"Lam🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@Kempton) March 5, 2022

What a Wonderful World

Louis Armstrong 'I see trees of green

Red roses too

I see them bloom

For me and for you

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world' pic.twitter.com/STfIzQnHP5 — Juliet Antoinette Green (@lukegreen12345) March 5, 2022

Let it out. 😭 It's a good thing to cry and let it out. This is incredibly stressful for the entire free world. 💔 💙🇺🇦💛💪 — cole 🌻 🌻 🌻 (@colemarie) March 5, 2022

Absolutely beautiful. I've got tears in my eyes. Music is life. — Jeremy Eritrea (@EritreaJeremy) March 5, 2022

Written by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss and sung by Louis Armstrong, What a Wonderful World was released in 1967. The song appeared in the film Good Morning, Vietnam released during the Vietnam War.

Reuters reported that the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million Sunday as Russia’s attack continued for the 11th day and Ukraine sought more help from the West.

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other after a ceasefire failed on Saturday that would have let civilians flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities under the Russian siege.