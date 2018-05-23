‘I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t’: Female pilot’s TERRIFIC response to SEXIST men wins the day

What do you think about the female pilot’s response to the sexist jokes made by co-workers? (Source: Getty Images) What do you think about the female pilot’s response to the sexist jokes made by co-workers? (Source: Getty Images)

There is no denying that most women have to be quite tolerant to deal with sexist or patronising comments when they choose a career that is majorly male-dominated. Although the mindset has changed in some parts of the world, the stigma remains the same at some places — irrespective of the fact that woman are equally talented as men.

Facing a similar situation, pilot Charlotte recently poured her heart out to share a discomforting experience that she faced due to two co-passengers while at work. In a Twitter thread, she beautifully mused on how these kinds of seemingly arbitrary sexist incidents serve as yet another barrier to women interested in becoming pilots.

“Being used to this kind of humour, my reaction, of course, was to be professional, laugh and ask them if they were enjoying the flight. It wasn’t unit later when a cabin crew member expressed her anger at the comment that it made me think. Why is this normal?” she tweeted, and shut their mouths up with her words: “Fact is, I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t.”

Had such a lovely day flying with an 👌 crew. Baffled as to why 2 male pax felt that these comments were nescesarry. ‘I wont make any jokes about female drivers then’ ‘Are you the pilot? If I’d know that I wouldnt have got on’ Fact is, I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t. — Charlotte (@pilotcharlotte) May 20, 2018

Being used to this kind of humour, my reaction of course was to be professional, laugh and ask them if they were enjoying the flight. It wasn’t unit later when a cabin crew member expressed her anger at the comment that it made me think. Why is this normal? — Charlotte (@pilotcharlotte) May 20, 2018

It is this attitude that puts women off and another barrier stopping them from going into male dominated careers. It shouldn’t even be a thing!!! I am a pilot he is a pilot. See, there is no difference ….. #pilot — Charlotte (@pilotcharlotte) May 20, 2018

Her Twitter thread inspired other pilots, male and female to send some love and positive responses to her.

My wife’s a pilot, every time she flies she gets a ‘well done dear’ or similar from holidaymakers.

None of the troops she flew into Bastion or Kandahar felt the need to patronise her. — Danø 🇬🇧 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿 (@DanoDXB) May 20, 2018

At 14, my eldest daughter could fly better loops than me. She went on to six years operational flying as a Tornado F3 WSO. Here’s a couple of pics. Low level in Scotland, refuelling down in the Falklands. pic.twitter.com/41oh6cigMi — James Smith (@c_mperman) May 20, 2018

In a job interview last year I was asked how as a female do I deal with men on site… I’m a structural engineer for over 10 years. This was a first. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Aoife Murphy (@efa_m) May 20, 2018

I had a female senior FO as one of my instructors as a young student pilot. She left a long lasting mark on my flying career that woman, her style and method of instructing was excellent and her flying skill second to none. More like her and you, I say! — Spiffy (@spiffytheseal) May 20, 2018

If a woman is determined to become a pilot, I doubt the attitudes of a few men are going to dissuade her. I had to take ballet, tap & jazz dance as part of my diploma in Musical Theatre. Lots of females made fun of me, but I didn’t run away crying—I tuned them out & did the work. — TRUMP THIS WEEK (@Trump_This_Week) May 21, 2018

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks that way Those jokes arent jokes. They are deeper feelings that they handle by making jokes. But they are real There is no difference between the way you and your colleagues do your job or your abilities It’s 2018, things should be different — Kim #MedicareForAll 🏨😢 (@FlowersAreR3d) May 20, 2018

