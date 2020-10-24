Woman orders McDonald’s burger, gets ketchup packets instead. Here’s why

Woman's burger turns out to two packets of ketchup. (Source: Pixabay.com)

While ordering food online, people often modify and remove the ingredients they don’t like. However, a woman in Canada went a tad bit extreme when she called a popular fast-food joint to order a hamburger.

In a hilarious Instagram post, user @JodyPoole shared how in a hungover state, a woman named Katie Poole received only two packets of ketchup after placing the order with McDonald’s.

“So, we had a few drinks last night. @katievandemark decides a McDonald’s hamburger will cure her hangover. Now Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic – “no pickles, no onions” etc. So this is what she ordered “no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty. They literally sent us 2 ketchup packets!” read the viral post.

It did not take long for the post to go viral and trigger hilarious reactions online. While many were amused, others called it the food joint’s “Ghost burger” in the time of Halloween.

