Watch: Woman offers to buy lunch for man, tears up after she gets free groceries instead

A heartwarming video of a woman breaking down after a man offers to pay for all her groceries has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media.

The clip, originally shared on TikTok, features a man asking people at a supermarket to buy him lunch. However, when a lady immediately offers to help him, she is shocked when the man informs her that he would buy all her groceries for her.

The 43-second clip begins with a man telling a lady that he forgot his wallet and then asking her if she would buy his lunch, to which she readily replies, “Yes”.

However, the man then goes on to tell her that all her groceries are free and she can pick up anything and everything she wants and it would be paid for. Hearing this, the woman is seen tearing up and telling the man that she recently buried her mom and was literally counting her money before purchasing the things in her cart.

Watch the video here:

My allergies are acting up 😢 pic.twitter.com/3hoMuXg63o — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) October 4, 2021

The clip concludes with the woman looking absolutely shocked by the incident.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 41,000 views with many including former professional basketball player Rex Chapman resharing it on the microblogging website. “Kindness. Pass it on…,” wrote Chapman while retweeting the clip.

Sorry….. — Kathy Mulhall (@kmsmulhall) October 4, 2021

Those people that are struggling are quick to help others who are struggling. — Doug Kayne (@TheDougKayne) October 4, 2021

This is spectacular, I love this! — Judith Rose Schwartz (@RoseSpitznogle) October 4, 2021

That’s awesome 😭😭. We all could use help like that at times. I know I could now. — Jenn – Mom and animal lover 🐈‍⬛🐈🐈‍⬛❤️ (@JenniferLH68) October 4, 2021

This brings back some of my lost hope in humanity. — Momma Dukes Conley (@Bsconley) October 4, 2021

Random Acts of kindness go long way when we pay forward to someone else. — Kevin Gretillat (@GretillatKevin) October 4, 2021

Many also praised the woman for her kindness despite being in a difficult situation. “She was counting her pennies and she said yes without hesitating,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.