Woman captures moving ‘bump’ on face with the help of selfies, turns out to be a parasite

The lady decided to document the movement of the nodule and this she did by taking photographs of her face. (Source: New England Journal of Medicine) The lady decided to document the movement of the nodule and this she did by taking photographs of her face. (Source: New England Journal of Medicine)

A woman was in for a shock when she found out that the ‘bumps’ that were moving around her face was actually a parasitic word. The 32-year-old first experienced the development on her face after she visited a rural area outside Moscow. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, which published the report, the woman recalled being bitten by mosquitoes while on the trip.

Ove the next couple of days, the unnamed lady noticed the bumps changing position. The nodule was first noticed below her left eye and five days later, it moved to the above section of the same eye. 10-days-later, it was her lip that swelled up. The lady decided to document the movement of the nodule and this she did by taking photographs of her face. According to the same report, the nodules caused occasional itching and burning sensation, but there were no symptoms that she pointed out.

After the lady was physically examined by doctors, the medical reports showed a superficial moving oblong nodule at the left upper eyelid. With the help of forceps, the parasite was surgically removed.

“The parasite can appear and disappear in few minutes,” Dr. Vladimir Kartashev, a professor of medicine at Rostov State Medical University who treated the lady, told CNN in an email. “Doctors who are not familiar with the disease don’t believe … the patients. That’s why I asked the patient to make selfies.”

While the definitive hosts for this parasite are dogs and other carnivores, the report stated that humans can be ‘aberrant hosts’. Mosquitoes serve as vectors for this parasite.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd