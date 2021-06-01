Woman moves into a new house, decorative neon sign sets it on fire in less than a day

A TikToker, @sydsacks, went going viral after she shared her tragic and frightening experience with a new neon pink sign.

While most people love to decorate their new homes with quirky items to make it special, a young woman’s excitement at moving into her new home was over in less than a day. Reason? Well, a decorative light sparked a fire in the apartment and destroyed the place only 14 hours later. Luckily, on one was injured in the freak accident.

A TikToker, @sydsacks, went viral after she shared her frightening experience with a new neon pink sign. Video started to show the trendy neon sign, which read “Let’s Stay Home”, in her drawing room along with new furniture all around. However, she claimed that the cool addition turned into horror, when fire engulfed a portion of a wall — leaving a wide hole.

Luckily, sprinklers in her flat went off after it was ablaze. And though it was not the fire that caused much damage, the house was flooded with water. The clip also showed her burnt couch, which was destroyed by the sign after it fell onto it.

As the video left users with various queries as to how it happened and if her dog, seen in the, clip was safe — she posted another three videos to explain how the accident happened.

Assuring that everyone was safe in another video, she explained that she had left the neon sign on when she went for lunch with her friends, “without thinking much about it”.

However, according to the official fire report, the sprinkler went off in less than 10 minutes after she left. Thankfully, she said that she had a renter’s insurance to cover for the damages but there was too much of water damage, and it mostly ruined all her furniture.

She also updated her followers later saying that after inspection, the fire marshal found the outlet probably wasn’t to blame. They suspect that it got so hot that it fell off the wall and onto her sofa, which caused fire and spread it further.

