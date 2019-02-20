Woman mocks Malia Obama for ‘Underage drinking’; ‘Mind your own business’, say Netizens

Being the daughters of former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama have often been subjected to the limelight, paparazzi and even criticism. However, when a woman writer shared a photo of Malia ‘drinking’ from a bottle of wine, netizens jumped in to support the 20-year-old.

Zoé Valdés tweeted a photo of Malia with a caption that read, “Underage Malia Obama, 20, spotted sipping one a $20 bottle of Rosé.” While the minimum legal age to buy alcohol in America is 21, it ranges from 18 to 21 depending on the state.

Underage Malia Obama, 20, spotted sipping on a $20 bottle of Rosé https://t.co/1GiiitYtS0 pic.twitter.com/8hO0lA4ojW — Zoé Valdés (@zoevaldes) February 17, 2019

Though the tweet went viral with several likes and retweets, many pointed out that the picture clearly showed that Malia was holding the bottle to pour the wine for someone else. However, there were others who slammed Valdés and questioned the intention of her post.

Stop snitching — Chevy Woods (@CHEVYWOODS) February 18, 2019

please drink some zoe pic.twitter.com/zHEK9mvtpb — aristhotle (@RamsettPark) February 18, 2019

Oh my god! She’s a totally normal college kid doing something literally all of us did at 20! — (((jobetta))) (@jobetta) February 18, 2019

And how many people actually never had a drink, before the age of 21? Neeeeeextttt — 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐲’𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 (@xjustbands) February 18, 2019

oh no

what a tragedy https://t.co/a8aNSKAQfw — AAAAAAA!!!! (@markonilmar) February 20, 2019