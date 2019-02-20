Woman mocks Malia Obama for ‘Underage drinking’; ‘Mind your own business’, say Netizens

Toggle Menu
Though the tweet went viral with several likes and retweets, many pointed out that the picture clearly shows that Malia was holding the bottle to pour the drink for someone else. However, there were others who slammed Valdés and questioned the intention of her post.

Being the daughters of former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama have often been subjected to the limelight, paparazzi and even criticism. However, when a woman writer shared a photo of Malia ‘drinking’ from a bottle of wine, netizens jumped in to support the 20-year-old.

Zoé Valdés tweeted a photo of Malia with a caption that read, “Underage Malia Obama, 20, spotted sipping one a $20 bottle of Rosé.” While the minimum legal age to buy alcohol in America is 21, it ranges from 18 to 21 depending on the state.

Though the tweet went viral with several likes and retweets, many pointed out that the picture clearly showed that Malia was holding the bottle to pour the wine for someone else. However, there were others who slammed Valdés and questioned the intention of her post.

