Watch: Woman thinks it’s a burglar in her kitchen, turns out to be a big snake in pantry

When an Australian woman heard something breaking in her kitchen at night, she naturally assumed it might be a case of a break-in, suspecting a robber hidden in her house. However, the offender turned out to be a big snake!

In rural Glenview, in the Sunshine Coast Region of Queensland, a woman “got the fright of her life” when she heard some noises come from her kitchen and later heard a glass smashing. Concerned, she even called the local “police as she thought a burglar was in her home”.

But soon the culprit was a carpet python, hidden in one of the shelves of her pantry.

Watch the video here:

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shared a video showing how they rescued the uninvited guest, narrating the ordeal on Facebook. “I headed over and relocated it for her back out into the bush,” the professional reptile rescuers said.

“It was a busy night last night with plenty of snakes on the move and a few of them entering houses,” the local animal rescue body added, explaining that the reptiles are trying to seek refuge owing to the hot-humid weather.

The agency shared another video of a homeowner calling them to relocate a huge snake, which slithered into a person’s bathroom. In another case, snakes were rescued from a bedroom after it was found comfortably nestled on a mattress.