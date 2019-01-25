Eager student goofs up Microsoft interview dates, shows up a month early

Toggle Menu
The tweet, which went viral with over one lakh likes, left many amused. However, there were many who praised Maclean for taking a joke on herself. "We should totally hire her. Imagine always being a month early on your deliverables," read one of the many comments on the post. 

Preparing for a job interview, especially with a prestigious company, can be both stressful and exciting. However, when a 21-year-old Scottish student, who was to be interviewed by Microsoft, did not receive the “scheduled” Skype call, she decided to reach out to them. Little did she know that in her eagerness to give the interview, which was scheduled for February 18, she had messed up the interview dates.

Tweeting out the incident, Laura Maclean shared screenshots of her conversation with the technology company’s university recruitment team. “All dressed up ready n freaking out for my big skype interview with Microsoft and this happens. possibly the biggest noob on this planet hahahahaha if you don’t laugh you’ll cry.”

The tweet, which went viral with over one lakh likes, left many people amused. Interestingly, her post also managed to catch the attention of Microsoft, who responded that they couldn’t wait to laugh about the incident with Maclean on the interview day.

