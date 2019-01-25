Eager student goofs up Microsoft interview dates, shows up a month early

Preparing for a job interview, especially with a prestigious company, can be both stressful and exciting. However, when a 21-year-old Scottish student, who was to be interviewed by Microsoft, did not receive the “scheduled” Skype call, she decided to reach out to them. Little did she know that in her eagerness to give the interview, which was scheduled for February 18, she had messed up the interview dates.

Tweeting out the incident, Laura Maclean shared screenshots of her conversation with the technology company’s university recruitment team. “All dressed up ready n freaking out for my big skype interview with Microsoft and this happens. possibly the biggest noob on this planet hahahahaha if you don’t laugh you’ll cry.”

all dressed up ready n freaking out for my big skype interview with Microsoft and this happens. possibly the biggest noob on this planet hahahahaha if you don’t laugh you’ll cry pic.twitter.com/OKn2n8i39z — laura maclean (@lauramacleann) January 18, 2019

The tweet, which went viral with over one lakh likes, left many people amused. Interestingly, her post also managed to catch the attention of Microsoft, who responded that they couldn’t wait to laugh about the incident with Maclean on the interview day.

Can’t wait to laugh about this on the 18th. Of February. 😉 — Microsoft Life (@MicrosoftJobs) January 24, 2019

“What’s your biggest strength?” “Before deadline delivery. One month before deadline” https://t.co/2mcWt1bOun — Ram N (@Rnb129) January 25, 2019

A bit anxious for the interview… arrived a bit early 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/embYsLZLDR — Srikanth (@srikanth_kv) January 25, 2019

Hope you get the job. Making us folks that are always early to work proud! 😅 https://t.co/puIL7fuBQL — Octavio Chavez (@ochotavo1) January 25, 2019

We should totally hire her. Imagine always being a month early on your deliverables. https://t.co/zYPvwEyqg5 — Elad Ziklik (@ziklik) January 24, 2019

You were a month ahead of your deadline, that’s impressive tbh — Kev (@Kevin_J96) January 18, 2019

Serious cringe of the year award contender and it’s only January. Or is it February? 🤔😂 https://t.co/qQK5mYLi1s — Marc Johnson (@marcjohnson27) January 24, 2019