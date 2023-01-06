‘Sorry to say it but it was quite funny’: Woman manages to pick up a package after getting spooked by a lightning strike

A woman in US’s Alabama who had stepped out to get her Amazon delivery package was left unnerved when she witnessed a lightning strike really close to her.

Her surprised reaction and the dangerous natural phenomenon were captured in the doorbell camera and this footage is now going viral. The clip shared by Now This on Twitter shows the woman emerging out of the door. Suddenly, the lightning strikes and the woman screams out loud. However, she manages to grab her packages after composing herself.

The incident happened in Hoover and the woman’s mother Lori Boohaker shared the clip on Twitter. “Doorbell footage captured one young resident getting the scare of her life when lightning struck outside her home. A video shared by Lori Boohaker shows her daughter venturing out onto the front porch of their home in Hoover, AL,” read the tweet.

Doorbell footage captured one young resident getting the scare of her life when lightning struck outside her home. A video shared by Lori Boohaker shows her daughter venturing out onto the front porch of their home in Hoover, AL. pic.twitter.com/3ECZ39jZHi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 5, 2023

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 16,000 views on Twitter. Internet users poked fun at the way she was left terrified and yet grabbed the package. A user commented, “She still went back for that last package.” Another user commented, “She’s BAREFOOT in water too.” A third user wrote, “Sorry to say it but it was quite funny. I guarantee this will end up in one of those funny fail videos or close lightning videos. Glad you are safe!”

In December 2021, a 35-year-old man in Indonesia was struck by lightning. However, he managed to emerge largely unscathed. The man sustained burns and was saved after his colleagues who stood nearby rushed to save him after the lightning struck his umbrella.