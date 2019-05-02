Toggle Menu
Woman going on date makes pamphlet for family and it’s going viral

Many found the family situation totally relatable and said they would do the same for their dates, while some lamented why they hadn't thought about this.

She created a comprehensive “Frequently Asked Questions” section to efficiently address any other concerns she knew her family would have. (Source: @marybethbarone /Twitter)

Dating is never easy given all the questions you may have to face from your inquisitive family members. So, a 27-year-old woman from the US had a quirky idea to answer all frequently asked questions with a pamphlet listing all the details about her date. It has become a hit on social media and has inspired many women around the globe to come up with their versions of it.

Mary Beth Barone, a resident of New York, shared photos of her now viral pamphlet, titled, “I’m Going on a Date While We’re on Vacation.” It goes on to add:  “Here’s everything you don’t actually need to know but definitely will ask.”

“I said I’m going on a date. While we’re on vacation. Please remain calm,” she wrote in the foldable pamphlet knowing her family would be surprised and excited.

She created a comprehensive “Frequently Asked Questions” section to efficiently address any other concerns she knew her family members might have about her date. She even came up with quirky questions that garnered a lot of attention online, like one that asked: “What’s the parking situation?”

Explaining that her dad would have asked that question, she commented on why she decided to include that.

After answering many questions, the informative brochure concludes with: “More questions? Don’t.” She also attached a picture of a dog with a fun factoid about her date: “he’s tri-lingual”.

Talking to Buzzfeed about the viral pamphlet, the young stand-up comedian said that her family is “super close” and sometimes “nosy,” so they “definitely aren’t shy with the questions.”

She said that she devised the pamphlet on a suggestion from her sister, as she “wasn’t sure how to play it with all the family around.” Although her sister meant it as a joke, she took the suggestion seriously.

Many found the pamphlet relatable and said they would do the same for their dates, while some lamented why they hadn’t thought of this themselves.

As the tweet went viral and people lauded her sense of humour, they were also intrigued about how the date went. It turns out the date went great, but the woman was “ghosted” by the guy a few weeks later.

