‘SHUT THE F*#% UP!’ Woman loses NASA internship after abusive Twitter exchange

NASA space agency. (File) NASA space agency. (File)

A woman lost her NASA internship after an exchange of profanity-laden tweet with ex-NASA engineer and member of the National Space Council, Homer Hickam on Twitter. The woman, who goes by the handle Naomi, celebrated getting an internship to the US space agency with a tweet which has since been deleted, saying, “Everyone shut the f*** up, I got accepted for a NASA internship.”

Her tweet got the attention of Home Hickam who replied to her tweet saying, “Language” implying that the woman should refrain from using profanity. In response to Hickam’s tweet Naomi replied, “Suck my d*** and b**** I’m working at NASA”. Hickam further countered by saying, “And I am on the National Space Council that oversees NASA.”

The exchange got the attention of NASA which revoked Naomi’s internship and sent Twitterati into a tizzy. Some blamed Hickam for Naomi losing her internship while some argued that if she didn’t know who Hickam was Naomi probably didn’t deserve the internship in the first place.

Hickam, in a blog post — which has since been deleted — spoke about why he replied to Naomi’s tweet and that he had nothing to do with her getting fired from her internship. This is what he wrote:

