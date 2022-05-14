Woman’s live-streamed cooking goes horribly wrong as oil-filled pan erupts in flames

Much like over live television, uncertainty always looms large over live streaming. Things quickly went awry during a young woman’s online streaming party when flames started to rage in her kitchen. Now, the video is going viral across social media sites, where netizens are roasting her for her “clout”.

During a live cooking stream on the American service Twitch, Kelly Caron, a streamer known as Kjanecaron, was attempting to cook a steak. However, as she began searing the meat, viewers could see smoke coming out of the pan. And in an attempt to save the food, Caron removed the meat from the oil-soaked pan using a tong clamp, trying to fan away the heavy smoke by hand.

But things then escalated quickly. Before she knew it, a sudden fiery eruption was noticed, sending smoke alarms to blare in the background. Panicked by the occurrence, the Miami-based star was then seen trying to put out the grease fire by placing the pan under the tap on the sink! Naturally, it caused the flame to rage further, almost leading the blaze to spread further.

“Oh, sh*t. F**k, f**k, f**k, f**k” she can be heard swearing on camera. Panicking and running from one side to another, she splashed some more water, only to worsen the situation. “I don’t know what to do, you guys,” she was heard saying to her viewers.

She soon was seen going out of the frame and begging for help from outside. The stream quickly ended, but the woman later logged on to Instagram to assure her fans she was alright. “Yes, I’m OK just burned my hand a little and the fire department came, NBD,” she wrote in an update. In another post, she wrote, “Alive and well and still streaming.”

As she was trolled on various platforms from Reddit to Twitter, she tried to explain the situation by reacting to the viral video. “I obviously wasn’t asking my viewers for help lmao what the f**k were they gonna do?” she wrote, quoting a tweet.

“I’m not experienced with fires, I was panicking & I ran to my neighbors for help. Not exactly sure why that clip has warranted so much hate and death threats from strangers but please be kind,” she urged.

In a follow-up tweet, she added,“You start one oil fire and everybody assume you can’t cook smh”.

While some continued to criticise her, others were just glad she was safe, listing various things that could have gone wrong when she tried to douse the flame of a grease fire using water.