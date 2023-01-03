Woman left in tears as event she organised for her husband turned into surprise for her. Watch video

A woman, who has been preparing for a surprise function honouring her husband, was left surprised after she realised that the event was actually being held to reward her. The woman’s reaction has melted and moved hearts online.

The clip shared by Good News Movement on Twitter shows the woman standing behind a man who seems to be her husband. While she scrolls on her phone, the anchor is heard speaking about her. Suspiciously, she looks at the man and later realises what the event is about. People seated in chairs are seen looking at her in admiration and laughing after seeing her reaction.

She finds it hard to contain her emotions and she is seen breaking into tears as the anchor speaks about her. She is seen going forward to the stage as the people gathered give her a standing ovation.

This woman gets a special surprise recognition for all her volunteer work with the community.(🎥:bmjewell21) pic.twitter.com/ImPyEcXFA4 — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 2, 2023

“This woman gets a special surprise recognition for all her volunteer work with the community,” read the tweet. The text insert in the video says, “my mom believed my dad was being honored for his work within the school system and had planned the whole week to surprise him…” The text insert adds, “My dad: We did it really sealed the deal for me. He was the most proud of all.”

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 55,000 views on Twitter. Netizens loved the clip and a user was intrigued by the woman’s husband’s wit. A user commented, “awww..so sweet.” Another user wrote, “Day 824: Let’s have more nice things…Like this woman being surprised when she thought her husband was being honoured for his volunteer work, when it was actually for her.”

A third user commented, “The man’s a genius. Got her to set everything up, and he just had to pretend. now everything is planned. I’d like to shake this man’s hand. Stellar finesse. Congrats to his wife too.”