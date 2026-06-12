Woman kisses South Korean reporter on Live TV during FIFA World Cup: ‘Imagine a guy doing this to a female’

Several social media users questioned whether public reaction would have been the same if the genders had been reversed.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and football fans across the globe are settling in for weeks of action, drama, and memorable moments. One of the tournament’s most talked-about viral clips so far has come from outside the stadium.

A South Korean television reporter unexpectedly found himself in the spotlight after a fan interrupted his live broadcast in Mexico with an affectionate gesture. The incident, captured on camera, quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and sparking an online debate.

The journalist was reporting from Guadalajara ahead of South Korea’s World Cup opener against Czechia when a woman approached him. Video of the moment shows the reporter visibly surprised as the woman grabbed his arm during the broadcast, then kissed him on the cheek and hugged him.