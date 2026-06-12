Woman kisses South Korean reporter on Live TV during FIFA World Cup: ‘Imagine a guy doing this to a female’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and football fans across the globe are settling in for weeks of action, drama, and memorable moments. One of the tournament’s most talked-about viral clips so far has come from outside the stadium.
A South Korean television reporter unexpectedly found himself in the spotlight after a fan interrupted his live broadcast in Mexico with an affectionate gesture. The incident, captured on camera, quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and sparking an online debate.
The journalist was reporting from Guadalajara ahead of South Korea’s World Cup opener against Czechia when a woman approached him. Video of the moment shows the reporter visibly surprised as the woman grabbed his arm during the broadcast, then kissed him on the cheek and hugged him.
Although initially caught off guard, the reporter appeared to take the interaction in good spirits. After the woman walked away, he smiled and responded with a cheerful “Gracias” (“Thank you”), helping turn the unexpected interruption into a light-hearted moment.
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Many viewers saw the encounter as a harmless reflection of the celebratory mood that often surrounds major sporting events.
One user wrote, “World Cup brings love and happiness for everyone. And people need to chill, that’s not assault. There’s no malice, fear, or anything. Both were all smiles.” Another person added, “Maybe it’s got nothing to do with gender. We’re all just revelling in the World Cup festivities, totally immersed in it.”
A third comment read, “That cheek kiss mid-broadcast was so spontaneous and sweet.”
However, not everyone agreed. While some dismissed the incident as an innocent expression of excitement, others raised concerns about personal boundaries and consent. Several social media users questioned whether public reaction would have been the same if the genders had been reversed.
“Does this count as harassment? If the roles were reversed, the story would be different,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Imagine a guy doing this to a female reporter.”
The viral moment coincided with a successful start to South Korea’s World Cup campaign. Led by captain and star forward Son Heung-min, the team opened its tournament with a victory over Czechia.