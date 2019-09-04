Woman in Peru sings with baby in arms to collect money, leaves netizens teary-eyed

A video of a Venezuelans mother rocking her baby while singing on the streets of Peru has gone viral on social media, leaving many emotional. The video was shared by the official Facebook page of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) along with a caption that read, “”A comforting melody you need to hear today.”

The one-minute clip features an unnamed woman, who stands on the city streets of Peru and sings for two hours every day in the hope of collecting some change from the people who pass by. However, she does so while cradling her nine-month-old baby.

Watch the video here:

The woman is among the many Venezuelans citizens, who are seeking safety away from their country due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Viewed over 35 thousand times, the video has gone viral and triggered several reactions on social media. “You can be hard on ur needs but you can’t be hard when it comes to children needs,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.