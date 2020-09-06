Military officer returns home after months to surprise mother, viral video leaves netizens emotional

"Can you check the first porch because I ordered something and I think it's here," Gregson can be heard telling her mom over the phone.

After months of staying apart, a 19-year-old military officer decided to surprise her mother by making an unannounced visit to their home in Crestine, Ohio. And now, a video of Rylee Gregson waiting at the door to surprise her mother has left netizens emotional.

The 37-second clip, which is widely being shared on several social media platforms, shows the Air Force officer asking her mother over phone to collect a “package” from the front porch. Unaware that the package is the daughter herself, the woman looks startled when she opens the door.

“Can you check the first porch because I ordered something and I think it’s here,” Gregson can be heard telling her mother over the phone. Moments later, when the woman opens the door, she sees her daughter in her full military attire waiting for her.

Since being shared online, the video has created quite a buzz, with netizens responding to the heartwarming union of the mother-daughter duo. “I seriously teared up,” wrote a user while another commented, “That’s beautiful.”

