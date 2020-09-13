Woman in Michigan receives postcard mailed in 1920. Here is what was written on it

While the postcard had Keech's address, it was written to a person named Roy McQueen. (Source: Brittany Keech/Facebook)

In an age of online messaging apps, the trend of sending letters is passe. However, a woman in Michigan was in for a surprise when she laid her hands upon a postcard in her mailbox that was mailed almost 100 years ago.

Brittany Keech later took to Facebook to share pictures of the postcard she received while asking netizens to help her find the rightful owner of the letter. The card has images of a black cat holding a broom, a bat, a goose and an owl, along with a woman with a cane and a jack-o’-lantern in a witch’s hat.

“I received this in the mail today. It appears to be a really old letter. I would like to get it to them or to a family member. Does anyone know this person? Their first name is missing. Just saw that it is dated for October 29th 1920. Any help would be great,” read the post shared on the public group ‘Positively Belding’.

While the postcard had Keech’s address, it was written to a person named Roy McQueen. She later shared the contents of the letter with CNN.

“Dear Cousins,

Hope this will find you all well. We are quite well but the mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here. I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don’t forget to write to us – Roy gets his pants fixed yet.”

The letter was signed by one Flossie Burgess, the news website reported.

While Keech, 30, however, did not know the circumstances in which the letter got delayed and later decided to return the letter to the rightful owner.

“I have two wonderful ladies that are helping me look into their genealogy,” she told the news website.

