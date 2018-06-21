FIFA World Cup 2018: Woman’s sassy match updates to boyfriend gets a big thumbs up online; Tweeple ask her to do for every game

Follow Us:
In a series of text messages, a Twitter user updated her boyfriend on England’s opening match against Tunisia, where his home team won for 2-1. Deviating from the traditional commentary, the law student from London paved path for something unusual and surely entertaining.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2018 5:35:32 pm
May be the hair-based commentary left her boyfriend unimpressed but clearly Twitterati are in love with her sassy updates.(Source: @lightningstarr/ Twitter)
Not all football fans could book a ticket to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, and for some, catching all the action live on television screens is not possible either. Be it different time zones, or being stuck in office, football fans are finding unique ways to follow the game live. One such crazy football fan asked his girlfriend to give him minute-by-minute update of the opening match of his country. And in return, he got more than he bargained for.

In a series of text messages, Twitter user @lightningstarr updated her boyfriend on England’s opening match against Tunisia, where his home team won 2-1. Deviating from the traditional commentary, the law student from London did something unusual and entertaining. Giving a true picture of player’s state on the field, she wrote, 34 minutes in “everyone’s hair is still holding up well.”

In her quirky commentary, she wrote: “This time, an English man received a light tap and fell down violently.” Also later adding, “Tunisian man is on the floo[r]’, and what it appeared as if “he got hit in the hair”.

With over 14,000 likes, at the time of writing, it’s not surprising why it got everyone rooting for her. Although her boyfriend may not have been impressed with her ‘honest’ commentary, who even stopped reading it after a few message, as pointed out by someone for the lack of ‘blue ticks’, Tweeple loved her sassy commentary a lot.

Some even said her commentary was way cooler and “better” than the original ones on TV channels and urged her to do it for all the upcoming matches.

What do you think about her commentary? Tell us in comments below.

