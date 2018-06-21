FIFA World Cup 2018: Woman’s sassy match updates to boyfriend gets a big thumbs up online; Tweeple ask her to do for every game

May be the hair-based commentary left her boyfriend unimpressed but clearly Twitterati are in love with her sassy updates.(Source: @lightningstarr/ Twitter) May be the hair-based commentary left her boyfriend unimpressed but clearly Twitterati are in love with her sassy updates.(Source: @lightningstarr/ Twitter)

Not all football fans could book a ticket to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, and for some, catching all the action live on television screens is not possible either. Be it different time zones, or being stuck in office, football fans are finding unique ways to follow the game live. One such crazy football fan asked his girlfriend to give him minute-by-minute update of the opening match of his country. And in return, he got more than he bargained for.

In a series of text messages, Twitter user @lightningstarr updated her boyfriend on England’s opening match against Tunisia, where his home team won 2-1. Deviating from the traditional commentary, the law student from London did something unusual and entertaining. Giving a true picture of player’s state on the field, she wrote, 34 minutes in “everyone’s hair is still holding up well.”

In her quirky commentary, she wrote: “This time, an English man received a light tap and fell down violently.” Also later adding, “Tunisian man is on the floo[r]’, and what it appeared as if “he got hit in the hair”.

With over 14,000 likes, at the time of writing, it’s not surprising why it got everyone rooting for her. Although her boyfriend may not have been impressed with her ‘honest’ commentary, who even stopped reading it after a few message, as pointed out by someone for the lack of ‘blue ticks’, Tweeple loved her sassy commentary a lot.

My boyfriend asked me to text him updates from the #ENGTUN game as he’s on his way home. You can’t say it’s not accurate. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fOIUKsMLus — lightningstarr (@lightningstarr) June 18, 2018

Some even said her commentary was way cooler and “better” than the original ones on TV channels and urged her to do it for all the upcoming matches.

You NEED to get paid for this. My husband is rolling on the floor 🤣🤣🤣 — Kathleen (@KathleenKat2) June 20, 2018

Your commentary may actually make me want to follow soccer (I’m American and I don’t “get” the sport!) — Barney_Cannon (@barney_cannon) June 20, 2018

You could recruit a whole new following to football! — Cathy Stewart (@Grandcanyonnext) June 19, 2018

If your BF doesn’t show up at your place a day after the World Cup final looks you in the eye and bows down in one knee with a diamond ring in his hand… would you please let me? Have fun and Viva México! Thanks! — Simon (@simonsquotes) June 20, 2018

You are the sports commentary Queen!! Thank you for lightening our day. 😊 — Deerheart (@TCDeerheart) June 20, 2018

Such a sense of humor… if he doesn’t marry you now, let me know — Kenny G (@KennyG51980173) June 20, 2018

Oh this is far more entertaining than the actual commentary — Red Bren #FBPE 🇪🇺🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@RedBren72) June 18, 2018

PLEASE THIS LIVE COMMENTARY FOR ALL THE GAMES!!! WE NEED IT! — ObiwanJacobie 🇿🇦 (@ThisJustinGuy) June 19, 2018

The problem is. Its too accurate — Jerera Govere (@deegovere) June 19, 2018

I love how the blue ticks have stopped 😂😂😂 — Chris (@CobiWobi) June 18, 2018

Don’t leave me on a cliffhanger. What happened to the poor hair? — Clare (@ClareToHere) June 18, 2018

Seriously, the best updates EVER! — Warrior Poet (@MohlerPoet) June 21, 2018

What do you think about her commentary? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App